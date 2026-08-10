Tripura's mustard honey goes global: First-ever export shipment reaches Dubai

The shipment marks the first-ever export of mustard honey from the area and opens a new avenue for Tripura's beekeepers and farmers to access overseas markets.

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NEW MARKET FOR BEEKEEPERS

The export is expected to give farmers associated with Dergang FPO better price realisation than prevailing local market opportunities. It could also provide beekeepers with an additional income avenue while encouraging greater adoption of quality-focused and export-oriented honey production.

The initiative was supported by Salt Range Foods Pvt Ltd, which has been working with Dergang FPO to strengthen bee production and develop an export-oriented honey supply, the ministry said.

TRIPURA'S HONEY SECTOR

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The Commerce Ministry said the shipment is significant for Tripura's emerging agri-export ecosystem, particularly its honey and beekeeping sector.

The state's diverse agricultural landscape and growing focus on organised farmer collectives could help expand the production and export of quality honey and other agricultural products.

The export also demonstrates how FPO-led aggregation and industry collaboration can connect farmers with international markets, the ministry added.

It is expected to encourage more farmers and FPOs in Tripura and the wider North Eastern Region to explore value addition, quality improvement and export opportunities.

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'SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENT'

Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the export was a significant achievement for the state's beekeepers and farmers.

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"The first-ever export of Mustard Honey by Dergang FPO is a significant achievement for Tripura’s beekeepers and farmers. It demonstrates the potential of our local agricultural products to reach international markets and create better income opportunities for farming communities," Nath said.

He said the Tripura government remains committed to strengthening apiculture and organic agriculture while helping FPOs access wider markets. "With coordinated efforts by farmers, FPOs, exporters and institutions such as APEDA, Tripura can further expand its presence in the global market for quality agricultural and organic products," the state minister said.

The consignment was flagged off by Nath.

