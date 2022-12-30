Uday Kotak flags three risks India 'must prepare for' in 2023

Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Friday wished his over 1 million Twitter followers a happy new year while striking a note of caution.

"As we head into 2023 - three risks we must prepare for: 1. Inflation remains stickier for longer. 2. Russia does something unpredictable. 3. China drives to become numero uno. Wish all a happy 2023," tweeted the veteran banker.

1. Inflation remains stickier for longer

India's headline retail inflation dropped to an 11-month low of 5.88 per cent in November from 6.77 per cent in the previous month but still only slightly lower than the upper level of RBI's comfort zone of 6%. Meanwhile, inflation in US is still nowhere near the comfort level (2%) for US Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates, something that experts say can lead to recession.

2. Russia does something unpredictable

With Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine going on much longer than thought and no sign of the conflict's resolution in the near-term horizon, 2023 can see the conflict taking new dangerous turns. Nuclear threat from Russia is already something that experts say the world should brace for.

3. China drives to become numero uno

China is slowly easing its zero-COVID policy and is all set to reopen its borders in January 2023, after three long years. With China now opening its borders and raring to firing on all its economic cylinders, it remains to be seen if foreign investors would leave Indian shores and return to the Chinese ones.

Recently, Kotak had hinted in a tweet that 2023 can be a tough time for equity markets.

"GRAVITY! When interest rates are low and central banks are busy printing money, equities can defy gravity. When money gets tighter( QT) and deposits give higher rates, gravity comes back. Every risk investor must be alert to the power of gravity," tweeted Uday Kotak.

First half of the veteran banker's tweet referred to the peak stock market euphoria witnessed till last year when central banks across the globe kept interest rates low to spur consumer spending after Covid pandemic battered the global economy.

The latter half of Kotak's tweet referred to the quantitative tightening actions taken by central banks in 2022 to tamp down on the raging retail inflation. With RBI raising key lending rate to 6.25%, fixed deposits have been giving higher rate of interest rates, which Kotak says might be another headwind for equity markets.

According to the Kotak Securities Market Outlook 2023, Nifty could touch 20,919 in 2023 in a bull case scenario.

In a base case scenario, Kotak Securities has set Nifty target at 18,717 for 2023, while in a bear case, the Nifty target is set at 16,515.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi Iyer, CEO-Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors Limited said: "2022 was a year of polarisation – be it geographically for India standing tall, or equities. 2023 would be a year to watch of for 4 Cs – CPI globally – are we seeing a trend reversal or just a lull before the storm, China - will the dominance return and how soon , and Currency - will USD continue its to display its indomitable spirit. An overlay of these factors, coupled with geopolitical events could well mean possibility of convergence (4th C) in returns in equities and fixed income as an asset class. Central banks’ actions to hike rates may see a plateau in 2023, but maybe too soon to pivot towards rate cuts."