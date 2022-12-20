UN recognises Namami Gange as one of the Top 10 world restoration flagships

The Namami Gange initiative has been recognised by the United Nations as one of the Top 10 World Restoration Flagships to revive the natural world. Following the award, the initiative will be eligible to receive UN support, funding or technical expertise. The Namami Gange initiative is committed to reviving the River Ganga, and was started in 2014.

The programme was selected from over 150 such initiatives from across 70 countries across the globe under the banner United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. The movement is designed to prevent and reverse the degradation of natural spaces.

Director General, Namami Gange, G Asok Kumar, who received the award at a function in the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) to the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD) in Montreal, said, “ “The recognition of Namami Gange as one of the top-10 ecosystem restoration initiatives in the world bears testimony to the concerted efforts being made by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Government of India for the restoration of the riverine ecosystem. I hope that our endeavours provide a roadmap for other similar interventions across the globe."

At a separate session, Kumar expressed his gratitude on behalf of 1.35 billion people. He said that the award has come at an opportune time as India has taken over the Presidency of the G20 group of nations.

Kumar said that over $5 billion dollars have been committed to the rejuvenation of the river. “Ganga is important for India as it is home to 40 per cent of India’s population, 2,500 species of flora and fauna and 8.61 billion sq. km. basin, which is home to over 520 million people. Ganga is also very important from a spiritual point of view,” he said, adding that it is closely associated with Indian tradition and civilisation, and symbolises the faith, sentiments and collective consciousness of the people of India.

Kumar said that the Namami Gange projects are designed to ensure that no untreated water – sewage or industrial effluent – flows into the river. There has been improvement in water quality and biodiversity, manifesting in an increase in population of dolphins, turtles, otters, gharials, and fishes.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga is also preparing a roadmap for cleaning other rivers in the country, he said. The National Ganga Council is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is regularly reviewed by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Union Minister for Jal Shakti.

Various activities like rafting expeditions, cyclothons, hackathons, webinar on ‘Igniting Young Minds: Rejuvenating Rivers’ have been taken up to rope-in the younger generation, said Kumar.

UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said, “The Namami Gange is an ambitious effort to rejuvenate the Ganga, a lifeline for millions of people in India. At a time when it is critical that we transform our exploitative relationship with nature, the positive impacts of this restoration cannot be underestimated.”

Also read: 'Inspiring,' says Google CEO Sundar Pichai after meeting PM Modi