UP hikes interim minimum wages from April 1; Noida, Ghaziabad workers get highest 21% jump

Noida news: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an interim revision in minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, effective April 1, 2026, following protests in Noida that escalated into violence earlier this week.

The revised wage structure shows a graded increase across regions, with workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad receiving the highest hike of about 21%, significantly higher than other parts of the state.

Noida, Ghaziabad see sharpest wage increase

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As per the official wage chart, unskilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad will see their monthly wages rise from ₹11,313 to ₹13,690, while semi-skilled workers’ wages increase from ₹12,445 to ₹15,059. Skilled workers will now earn ₹16,868, up from ₹13,940. This sharp revision reflects the government’s response to labour unrest in industrial clusters, where rising living costs and wage disparities had triggered protests.

ALSO READ: Noida Breaking: House help Protest Sparks Chaos, Turns Violent Over Wages

Moderate hikes

Workers in other municipal corporation districts will see a relatively moderate hike of nearly 15%. Unskilled wages have been revised to ₹13,006, semi-skilled to ₹14,306, and skilled workers will now earn ₹16,025 per month.

The government appears to have calibrated the increase based on urban cost structures and industrial concentration, with larger cities receiving higher revisions.

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Lower increase for other districts

In non-municipal districts, the wage hike is more modest at around 9.2%. Unskilled workers’ wages will increase to ₹12,356, semi-skilled to ₹13,591, and skilled workers to ₹15,224.

This tiered structure indicates a region-sensitive wage policy, balancing fiscal constraints with worker demands.

Current wages

Despite the announcement, the government clarified that existing notified minimum wages remain legally enforceable until further orders under the new labour code framework.

Currently, minimum wages stand at:

Unskilled: ₹11,313/month (₹435/day)

Semi-skilled: ₹12,446/month (₹478/day)

Skilled: ₹13,940/month (₹536/day)

The interim revision includes both basic pay and dearness allowance (DA) components, as reflected in the official notification.

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ALSO READ: Noida protests: Despite 21% wage hike, fresh protest breaks out in Sector 80

No ₹20,000 minimum wage

Addressing viral claims on social media, the state government categorically denied reports that a ₹20,000 minimum wage has been fixed.

“The information circulating on social media is completely baseless. Citizens are advised to rely only on official sources,” the government said in its statement.

Officials said the interim hike is part of a broader transition toward new labour code implementation, with ongoing consultations involving employers, industry bodies, and worker unions.

“The government is examining suggestions and objections carefully to arrive at a balanced and practical wage framework,” the statement added.