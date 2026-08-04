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UP presents ₹59,020 crore supplementary Budget; heavy industries, rural development get biggest allocations

UP presents ₹59,020 crore supplementary Budget; heavy industries, rural development get biggest allocations

The state government had presented a ₹9.13 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 in February

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 2:17 PM IST
UP presents ₹59,020 crore supplementary Budget; heavy industries, rural development get biggest allocationsUP presents ₹59,020 crore supplementary Budget

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented its first supplementary Budget for the 2026-27 financial year, proposing an additional expenditure of ₹59,019.54 crore. The largest allocations were earmarked for heavy and medium industries, rural development and the energy sector.

Presenting the supplementary demands for grants in the Assembly during the Monsoon Session, state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the Budget comprises ₹17,399.50 crore in revenue expenditure and ₹41,620.04 crore in capital expenditure. It also includes fresh proposals worth ₹7,854.25 crore.

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The state government had presented a ₹9.13 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 in February.

Don't Miss: 'Timely support': Yogi thanks PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for ₹19,208 crore tax devolution for UP 

KEY ALLOCATIONS

According to Khanna, heavy and medium industries received the highest allocation of ₹22,107.88 crore, followed by ₹17,942.73 crore for rural development.

Other major allocations include:

₹7,422.27 crore for the energy sector
₹2,025 crore for medical and health services
₹1,655 crore for the social welfare department
₹1,094.40 crore for the women welfare department
₹700.01 crore for the Public Works Department

Khanna also told the House that the state's fiscal deficit remained within the prescribed limit.

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SP PROTEST DISRUPTS HOUSE

The state finance minister presented the supplementary Budget after the House reassembled at 12.20 pm following an adjournment triggered by sloganeering from Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators.

Ignoring repeated appeals by Speaker Satish Mahana to return to their seats, SP members continued protesting from the Well of the House.

Mahana said members could raise issues from their respective seats and assured them that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would respond. He later said remarks made from the Well would not go on record and asked the media not to report them.

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Published on: Aug 4, 2026 2:17 PM IST
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