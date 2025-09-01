UPI crosses 20 billion monthly transactions for first time in August; value hits ₹24.85 lakh crore 

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) recorded a major milestone in August 2025, crossing 20 billion monthly transactions for the first time, according to new data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The total number of transactions stood at 20.01 billion, marking a 34% year-on-year increase from 14.9 billion in August 2024. In value terms, UPI clocked ₹24.85 lakh crore, up 21% from ₹20.60 lakh crore in the same month last year.

Though the August transaction value was marginally lower than July’s ₹25.08 lakh crore, it remained close to the all-time high of ₹25.14 lakh crore, recorded in May 2025.

Daily averages and usage metrics

The average daily transaction count in August reached 645 million, while the average daily value stood at ₹80,177 crore, reflecting the increasing pervasiveness of UPI in both high-frequency retail and large-volume transfers.

“Crossing 20.01 billion UPI transactions in August 2025 is a remarkable milestone that reflects the depth and resilience of India’s digital economy. A 34 per cent surge and steady month-on-month growth show that while digital payments may have started as an urban trend, they are now rapidly catching on in rural Bharat and becoming a way of life for millions,” said Dilip Modi, CEO of Spice Money.

UPI’s growing global footprint

UPI now accounts for 85% of all digital payments in India and powers nearly 50% of global real-time digital transactions, according to NPCI.

The platform is currently live in seven countries — the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, and Mauritius. Among these, the entry into France marks a key milestone as it represents UPI’s first foothold in Europe, enabling Indian travellers and residents to make seamless digital payments without the friction of traditional currency exchange or foreign bank charges.

NPCI and RBI: Driving digital India

NPCI, promoted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), operates as the umbrella organisation managing retail payments and settlement systems across India.

Its UPI platform — launched in 2016 — has rapidly evolved into a cornerstone of India’s financial infrastructure, supporting not just peer-to-peer and merchant payments but also government benefit transfers, toll payments, and international remittances.