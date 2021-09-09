Urban India's unemployment rate eased to 10.3% in Q3 FY21: NSO data

The unemployment rate in urban India in the third quarter of FY21 eased to 10.3 per cent, compared to 13.2 per cent in the preceding quarter of the financial year, the quarterly periodic labour force survey data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) shows.

It shows the quarterly unemployment rate in urban areas was maximum (20.8 per cent) during the April-June quarter, a period when the country saw the strict national lockdown in the wake of the first coronavirus wave. During Q3 FY21, the unemployment rate in urban areas was higher as compared to 7.8 per cent in Q3 FY20, the NSO data shows.

As per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of persons unemployed among the persons in the labour force.

The labour force participation rate across the country for those aged 15 or above stood at 47.3 per cent during the third quarter of FY21, compared to 47.2 per cent during the preceding quarter. During Q3 FY20, it was 47.8 per cent.

The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), as per the ministry, is defined as the percentage of persons in the labour force (i.e. working or seeking or available for work) in the population.

The worker population ratio (WPR) in urban areas stood at 42.4 per cent during Q3 FY21, while it stood at 40.9 per cent in the preceding quarter. During Q3 FY20, WPR stood at 44.1 per cent. WPR is defined as the percentage of employed persons in the population.

At the all-India level, in the urban areas, a total number of 5,563 FSUs (UFS blocks) were surveyed during the quarter of October–December 2020. The number of urban households surveyed was 43,693 and the number of persons surveyed was 1,71,553 in urban areas, the ministry said.

