US cargo ship with 16,714 metric tonnes of LPG arrives at Mangaluru

A liquefied petroleum gas cargo ship from the United States arrived at New Mangalore Port on Sunday, adding to India's energy supplies as disruptions in West Asia continue to strain global fuel flows.

Also read: Hormuz disruption: Experts warn of looming global energy shock; how hoarding might become a new normal

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The vessel, Pyxis Pioneer, which departed Port of Nederland in Texas on February 14, delivered 16,714 metric tonnes of LPG for discharge to Aegis Logistics, officials told news agency PTI.

The US ship's arrival comes a day after the Russian vessel Aqua Titan reached the same port, bringing crude oil cargo that had originally been bound for China.

Also read: Iran says it has no oil surplus to offer global markets; denial may keep crude prices elevated

The back-to-back arrivals highlight shifts in energy trade routes as Iran's near closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupts shipments to Asian markets.

Mangaluru has emerged as a key node in this adjustment. The port hosts India's largest underground LPG storage facility, commissioned in September 2025, with a capacity of 80,000 metric tonnes and located 225 metres below sea level. The infrastructure allows India to store and manage incoming supplies amid volatility in global markets.

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The Russian tanker Aqua Titan arrived off the Mangaluru coast on Saturday evening carrying 7.7 lakh barrels of crude oil. The cargo is being unloaded through an offshore pipeline connected to a jetty 12 nautical miles from the shore, feeding into Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.

The arrivals come as global energy markets react to supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for oil and gas. The tightening of flows has pushed up prices and forced countries to secure alternative shipments.

In a parallel move aimed at easing pressure on global markets, the United States has announced a temporary lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil that is already in transit.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the step would release an additional 140 million barrels into the market. "This temporary, short-term authorisation is strictly limited to oil that is already in transit and does not allow new purchases or production," Bessent said in a post on X.

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Crude prices have shown sharp volatility since the conflict escalated, rising from around $70 per barrel before the war to as high as $119.50 this week.

(With inputs from PTI)