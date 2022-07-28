USAID boss backs India for aid to Sri Lanka; bashes China for ‘opaque loan deals’

Chief of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power backed India for helping Sri Lanka by providing humanitarian assistance. She also went on to condemn China for offering ‘opaque loan deals’ to the island nation. She was on a visit to India from July 25-27.

She was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “Government of India reacted swiftly with an absolute critical set of measures. The government of India has already supplied $16 million in humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka.”

Commenting on the agricultural aid provided by India to the island nation, Power said, “It has exported a hundred thousand tonnes of organic fertiliser to help farmers stave off future food shortages. It has supplied $3.5 billion of a line of credit to the government of Sri Lanka as it attempts to steer the economy out of default.”

She also mentioned that India has helped countries around the world in challenging times. Power noted that China has been a creditor to Sri Lanka since the mid-2000s.

She mentioned, “Indeed in the past 2 decades, China became Sri Lanka’s biggest creditor often offering opaque loan deals at higher interest rates than other lenders and financing a raft of headline-grabbing infrastructure projects with often questionable practical use for Sri Lankans including a massive port that generates little income and was barely used by ships. Equally, a massive airport dubbed the emptiest in the world because it attracted so few passengers.”

She further noted the country is estimated to hold at least 15 per cent of Sri Lanka’s foreign debt.

Power highlighted, “The cause to provide significant relief has gone unanswered. The question is whether Beijing will restructure debt to the same extent as other bilateral creditors.” She added, “It is essential that Beijing participate in debt relief transparently and on equitable terms with all other creditors.”

Sri Lanka has been reeling under massive unrest over the worst economic crisis and resultant shortages of essentials like food, fuel and medicines to name a few. The government declared bankruptcy in mid-April by refusing to honour international debt.

