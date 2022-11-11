Vande Bharat Train inaugurated: Commuters can reach Bengaluru in three hours via Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat express

The Mysuru to Chennai Vande Bharat express train can travel at a maximum speed of 160 km/hr. If the train is run to its full capacity, it can reach Chennai from Bengaluru in only three hours, according to a railway official. This is the fifth semi-high-speed train in India and the first one for South India.

"The train can travel at a maximum speed of 160km per hour. If run to full capacity, the train can reach Chennai from Bengaluru in just three hours," a railway official told the news agency PTI.

The PMO release stated, "It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the tech and startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru."

The train will help cut travel time and offer a new experience to passengers. All coaches are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot WiFi for internet connectivity, and comfortable seats.

The train's Executive Coach has rotating chairs, as per officials. Chennai's Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has developed the train with an intelligent banking system for better acceleration and deceleration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat express between Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru on Friday. Apart from this, he also flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train from the same venue.

With this, Karnataka has become the first state to roll out this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme for sending pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi. Pilgrims will get a comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.

(With agency inputs)

