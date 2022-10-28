Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi ‘true patriot’, lauds India’s foreign policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “true patriot”, and praised India’s foreign policy. He also added that India and Russia have special relations.

Putin was addressing the Valdai Club conference in Moscow. He said, "PM Modi is a great patriot who is able to pursue an independent foreign policy despite any attempts to do some detente or limit something."

He also said that he was confident of India’s great future and increasing role in global affairs.

The Russian President added that the ties between the countries are built on the foundation of really close allied relations that lasted for decades. He said that Russia has no outstanding issue with India and that the countries have always supported each other. Putin said that he is confident that that’s how it would remain in the future.

Speaking about trade, Putin said, "PM Modi has asked me to increase the supply of fertilisers which is very crucial for Indian agriculture. We have increased volume by 7.6 times."

While praising India, Putin also said that it has come a long way from being a British colony to a modern, independent state. "A lot has been done in the last few years under the leadership of PM Modi. His concept of do-it-in-India is significant," Putin said.

In his opening remarks, Putin stated that the US and its allies are playing a "dirty, dangerous and bloody" game in the hopes of global domination.

Putin’s praise and appreciation for India came after the latter abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The two leaders last met in Uzbekistan in September.

