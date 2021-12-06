Vladimir Putin to reach Delhi today for 21st India-Russia Summit; meet PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India today to hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Putin will have the first in-person meeting with Prime Minister Modi since their brief meeting at the BRICS summit in Brasilia in November 2019.

"This partnership brings real mutual benefit to both states. Bilateral trade shows good dynamics; ties are actively developing in the energy sector, innovation, space, and the production of coronavirus vaccines and medicines," the Russian President had said during a ceremony of receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors in the Kremlin earlier last week.



The Russian President will also hand over the model of an S-400 air defence system to PM Modi. Further, the two countries are scheduled to sign a major deal worth over Rs 5,100 crore to produce AK-203 assault rifles in India to be produced in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

India and Russia will also hold the first 2+2 dialogue to be held at the level of the foreign and defence ministers. The dialogue is expected to focus on "political and defence issues of mutual interest".



"The agenda for the dialogue will cover political and defence issues of mutual interest. The establishment of this new mechanism of two plus two dialogue is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said earlier.



Putin decided to go ahead with the visit despite the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain Omicron which has affected the schedule of several bilateral and international summits.