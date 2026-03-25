Want a PNG connection at home? Here's how to apply, costs and timeline

After the LPG supply crunch triggered by the West Asia war, the government has pushed households and commercial users to shift to piped natural gas (PNG) wherever pipeline connectivity is available.

Households looking to move away from LPG cylinders can now apply for a piped natural gas connection, but the process and cost vary depending on where you live and whether pipelines are already in place.

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Also read: New gas pipeline order: PNG mandatory for notified consumers, LPG supply may stop after 3 months

Who provides PNG connections in your city

In most cities, the first step is to identify the local gas distributor. Each area is served by a designated City Gas Distribution (CGD) company, authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

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Major operators include Indraprastha Gas Limited (Delhi-NCR), Mahanagar Gas Limited (Mumbai and surrounding areas), Gujarat Gas (across cities in Gujarat such as Ahmedabad and Surat), Adani Total Gas (operating in cities like Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Faridabad and parts of Uttar Pradesh), and GAIL Gas Limited (present in cities such as Bengaluru, Patna and several districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh).

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Step 1: Check if PNG is available in your area

Consumers can check availability by entering their address or pin code on the provider's website. If pipelines already exist in the locality, applications can be submitted online or at customer service centres.

Step 2: Apply online or offline

Once availability is confirmed, you can apply:

-- Online through the company's website;

-- At local customer service centres.

Documents typically required: Applicants are typically required to provide identity proof, address proof, and property documents such as ownership papers or a rent agreement.

Step 3: Understand the cost involved

One of the key costs involved is the security deposit. For instance, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) states on its official website that domestic PNG connections involve a refundable security deposit, which is usually in the range of around Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, depending on the connection and consumption category.

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IGL charges a Rs 7,000 refundable security deposit for new connection. It includes up to 15 metres of GI/Copper Pipeline (excludes rubber pipe), according to information available on IGL's website.

Similar deposit structures are followed by other CGD companies, though the exact amount can vary by city and provider.

Step 4: Inspection and installation

After application and payment, the company conducts a site inspection to check feasibility. If approved, technicians install the pipeline connection and gas meter, followed by safety checks before supply begins.

In areas where pipelines are already laid, connections can be activated within 7 to 15 days. In newer areas, the wait may be longer as network expansion is still underway.

Once operational, PNG offers a continuous gas supply, with monthly billing based on usage. Unlike LPG, it eliminates the need for cylinder refills and is often priced competitively in cities with established networks.

"The supply of PNG is continuous and regular," IOCL writes on its website. "The pipeline distribution network is based on a positive gas pressure, which is also looped for redundancy. Thus, in normal conditions, an uninterrupted supply at a constant pressure is assured."

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However, access remains uneven. Metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and parts of Gujarat have wider coverage, while several Tier-2 cities and southern regions are still seeing the gradual rollout of pipeline infrastructure.