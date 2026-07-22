'We literally have the paper': US-India trade deal could be signed in 3-4 months

A bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States could be signed within the next three to four months, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

Negotiations between the two countries have largely been completed, and the remaining delay is linked to Washington's ongoing trade investigations, a senior US official told the news agency.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in Manila, the official said the agreement itself was effectively ready, indicating there were no major unresolved issues between New Delhi and Washington.

"The deal... is there. We literally have the paper," the official was quoted as saying.

According to the official, the agreement is now awaiting the completion of the United States' Section 301 investigations.

One of the Section 301 investigations, covering 60 countries, is expected to conclude this week or next, the official said.

Once that review and other ongoing investigations are completed, "we'll start seeing progress, not just in India but in other places," the official added.

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Asked when the trade agreement could finally be concluded, the official replied: "Maybe another three, four months."

Jaishankar, Rubio Hold Talks in Manila

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila on Wednesday to discuss priority areas, including trade, tariffs, energy, defence, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence.

News agency PTI reported that Jaishankar and Rubio were also understood to have exchanged views on the West Asia crisis and its broader impact on global energy supplies and market stability. Both diplomats were in the Philippine capital to participate in high-level discussions under the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Quad grouping.

"Our meeting focused on areas which are priority for the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including trade and tariffs, energy, defence and security, critical minerals and artificial intelligence," Jaishankar said on social media. "We also exchanged quick perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues of mutual interest."