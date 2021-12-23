We should be 'Satark' and 'Saavdhan' against Omicron variant: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday evening amid rising concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

PM Modi reviewed public health response measures for containment and management of COVID-19, strengthening of health infrastructure including the availability of drugs, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators, PSA plants, ICU/oxygen supported beds, human resources, IT interventions and status of vaccination, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

During the meeting, officials briefed PM about the emerging scenario globally driven by the new variant, with an overview of the surge in cases in countries having high vaccination coverage and the presence of Omicron.

PM had directed the officials for maintaining a high level of vigil and alertness at all levels. He had directed the Centre to work in close coordination with the States to support their efforts of public health measures of containment and management.

In view of the new variant, we should be "Satark" and "Saavdhan", the PM directed. The fight against the pandemic is not over, he said, and the need for continued adherence to COVID safe behaviour is of paramount importance even today.

PM told officials to ensure that the health systems in the states, beginning from the district level, are strengthened to meet any challenge posed by the new variant.

He directed the officials to work with the states on a regular basis and review the status of preparedness of various components of health infrastructure. He instructed officials on effective use of IT tools for tele-medicine and tele-consultation.

Heightened and close monitoring of emerging clusters and hotspots through and active, prompt and effective surveillance should continue, he stated.

PM Modi has asked for sending a good number of positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG Labs in a prompt manner. PM backed accelerating testing to ensure quick identification of cases for timely containment and treatment. "Focus should also be on effective contact tracing for curbing spread of the transmission," he stated.

The Prime Minister directed officials that the Central Government should send teams to states with low vaccination, rising cases, insufficient health infrastructure to assist them improve the situation.

The PM was also informed about the progress in vaccination across the country. He was apprised that more than 88 per cent of the eligible population is administered the first dose of COVID19 vaccine and more than 60 per cent of the eligible population has received the second dose.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across 16 states and Union Territories (UTs) so far, out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

