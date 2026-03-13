West Asia conflict: Why egg prices in India are dropping fast right now? What we know

Egg prices in India have experienced a steep decline as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East disrupts exports to major Gulf markets. Wholesale egg prices in Bengaluru have dropped from around Rs 7 per egg to about Rs 5. Bulk buyers can now obtain 100 eggs for approximately Rs 500. Retail prices have also fallen, with eggs currently selling for Rs 5.50 to Rs 6 each, compared to previous rates of Rs 8 to Rs 9, News18 reported.

Trade with countries such as the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain has come to a standstill due to security concerns and interrupted transport routes. The resulting surplus has caused a sudden drop in domestic egg prices, providing relief to consumers but creating challenges for poultry farmers who depend heavily on these exports.

According to industry estimates, nearly one crore eggs were exported daily from India to the Gulf before the crisis intensified. As the situation worsened, eggs intended for export have been redirected to the domestic market, leading to an oversupply. Industry sources say nearly 80% of eggs produced in India are typically exported to Gulf nations.

The disruption in transportation and export logistics has been compounded by changes in food consumption during Ramadan, further reducing demand from the Gulf. With exports halted, the Indian market is now absorbing this excess inventory, driving prices down across both wholesale and retail segments.

This decline has resulted in increased demand from consumers, many of whom had reduced their egg consumption when prices were higher. The more affordable rates mean that eggs are becoming a preferred and accessible source of protein for families across the country.

Eggs are valued for their nutritional content, providing vitamins A, D, E, B12, as well as iron and selenium. A 100-gram serving offers about 155 calories and 12.6 grams of protein, making eggs an important part of a balanced diet, according to health experts.

For poultry farmers, however, the situation remains uncertain. The sudden loss of export markets has led to concerns over profitability, as domestic prices may not compensate for lost overseas revenue. Market observers say prices may remain low until export demand from Gulf countries resumes and transportation systems return to normal.

Until export routes are restored and normal trading resumes, the domestic market is expected to continue absorbing the surplus, keeping prices low and putting further pressure on farmers.