What is stagflation, and should India be worried amid rising global risks?

If you’ve noticed your social media feed or news alerts buzzing with the word stagflation lately, you’re not alone. Google searches for the term in India have spiked in recent weeks. But what exactly is stagflation, and should India be concerned?

What is Stagflation?

Stagflation is an economic phase with a combination of stagnant growth, high unemployment, and persistently high inflation. It represents the worst of both worlds; rising prices erode purchasing power, and job creation is slow. This defies the usual economic pattern, where inflation tends to cool during periods of weak growth.

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Is India at risk right now?

Not yet, but India's so-called Goldilocks phase is showing signs of strain amid the West Asia crisis.

As of March 2026, India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain relatively strong compared to much of the world. GDP is projected to grow at 7.4% in FY26, making India one of the fastest-growing major economies.

Inflation, too, is currently under control. Retail inflation (CPI) stood at 3.21% in February 2026, well within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2-6% comfort range.

With solid growth and moderate inflation, India is nowhere near a stagflation scenario for now, but immediate external challenges remain.

Analysts, including those at Morgan Stanley, have flagged these emerging risks that could change this equation.

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What could push India into the trap?

Oil shock: The ongoing conflict in West Asia has pushed Brent crude above $115 per barrel. India imports nearly 85% of its oil, much of it routed through the Strait of Hormuz — a key chokepoint. Any disruption here could sharply raise inflation back home.

Falling rupee: The Indian rupee recently hit a record low of 94.88 against the US dollar, marking over 3% fall in one month and almost 10% drop over the last 12 months. A weaker currency makes imports — especially fuel — more expensive, further adding to inflationary pressure.

Foreign outflows: Foreign institutional investors (FII) pulled a record $12 billion from Indian equities during March 2026, contributing to a total outflow of around $20 billion during the 2025-26 period. With geopolitical uncertainty, capital tends to flow into safe-haven assets like the US dollar, leaving emerging markets vulnerable.

The bottom line

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India is currently in a relatively comfortable position. Foreign exchange reserves remain healthy at $710 billion, adequate to cushion external shocks. Secondly, the Indian banking system is stronger than it has been in years.

India's exposure to global shocks is heightened by its heavy reliance on energy imports and its strong trade and remittance ties with West Asia.

If the West Asia conflict drags on, the RBI could be forced to take a tough decision: raise interest rates to tame inflation at the cost of growth or keep them low to support growth and risk letting inflation rise.

That uneasy trade-off is exactly where the first signs of stagflation begin to surface.