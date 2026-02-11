White House revises fact sheet on India-US trade deal: No mention of ‘pulses’, ‘intends’ instead of ‘commits’ for $500 bn imports

The White House has revised its fact sheet on the India-US trade deal that it had released on February 9. In the updated fact sheet the White House removed a reference to pulses as well as changed the language on India’s commitment to the $500 billion purchase.

The earlier version of the fact sheet, highlighting the key terms of the agreement, stated that India would eliminate or reduce tariffs on a wide range of US food and agricultural products. “Among the items listed are dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, selected pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits, along with other goods,” it read.

Advertisement

Related Articles

However, the updated version of the fact sheet has no mention of pulses.

In the other change, the text had earlier stated that India was "committed" to make a purchase of $500 billion from the US, which has now been changed to “intends”.

Instead of the following text: “India committed to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural, coal, and other products”, the updated version reads: “India intends to buy more American products and purchase over $500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, coal, and other products.”

The White House had, in the previous version of the fact sheet, stated that India “will remove its digital services taxes". However, the updated version says India will merely negotiate digital trade rules. "India committed to negotiate a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules that address discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade," the updated fact sheet said.

Advertisement

These changes reflect after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had denied that India is under an obligation to import $500 billion worth of goods from the US. In an interview with news agency ANI, Goyal said the commitment is based on commercial intent and not compulsion. When asked if India has to buy $100 billion of goods a year for five years, Goyal said, "We don't have to buy. We intend to,” adding that there was ‘no such limitation’. He said the numbers merely reflect India’s growing requirements in sectors where the US can supply competitively.

Moreover, Opposition leaders had criticised the government and alleged that it had conceded to US pressure and agreed to double imports. The government had then clarified that the $500 billion figure was spread over five years, implying about $100 billion annually.

