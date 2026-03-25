Who are 'notified PNG customers’ and why it matters for your LPG connection

The government has issued a strict 90-day deadline for certain urban households to switch from LPG cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG), warning that LPG supply may be stopped if consumers do not comply. The new rule applies to “notified PNG customers” under the Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026, as the Centre pushes faster transition to pipeline-based gas in cities.

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The move comes amid concerns over LPG supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and damage to key liquefaction facilities, which has affected global availability. To ensure efficient distribution and reduce duplication of fuel supply, the government is promoting PNG, which is delivered through pipelines and does not require cylinder refills.

Who are notified PNG customers

A notified PNG customer is a household located in an area where piped natural gas infrastructure is already available or where authorised gas distribution companies have completed pipeline installation.

Under the new order, such households will be formally informed to switch to PNG. Once notified, they will get three months (90 days) to take a PNG connection. If they do not switch within this period, LPG supply to that address will be discontinued.

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The rules also state that customers who already have a PNG connection cannot keep or use domestic LPG cylinders, and those holding both must surrender their LPG connection and stop booking refills from oil marketing companies.

What happens after the 90-day notice

If PNG connectivity exists and a household refuses to switch, the authorised gas company will issue a written notice asking the consumer to apply for a PNG connection.

If there is no response, LPG supply will stop after three months from the date of notice. Oil marketing companies may also send SMS or voice alerts informing customers about the discontinuation.

In housing societies, if Resident Welfare Associations or local bodies delay permission for pipeline work, the gas company can publish a public notice and proceed. After notification, LPG supply to all addresses in that housing complex can be stopped after three months.

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When LPG will continue

LPG supply will continue only if PNG connection is declared technically infeasible, supported by a certificate from the authorised gas distribution entity. Once pipeline access becomes possible, the 90-day countdown for LPG discontinuation will start.

The government said the rule will help expand PNG coverage, improve fuel availability, and reduce dependence on LPG cylinders in urban areas.