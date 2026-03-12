Who drives India's natural gas demand?

With the Iran-Israel-US conflict turning the Strait of Hormuz into a geopolitical chokepoint, India’s supply of natural gas and LPG is under serious threat. The government has also invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritize domestic, household LPG, and CNG, while restricting supplies to commercial users.

Who are the biggest users of natural gas in India? Here’s what the data shows.

Advertisement

Also read: BT EXPLAINED: How the West Asia war has threatened India's energy security

Research by: Ujjwal Thakur