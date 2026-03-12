Business Today
Who drives India's natural gas demand?

City Gas Distribution and fertilizers drive India's natural gas demand, making them the top consumers.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 12, 2026 2:54 PM IST
Who drives India's natural gas demand?With Hormuz disruption, India's supply of natural gas and LPG is under serious threat

With the Iran-Israel-US conflict turning the Strait of Hormuz into a geopolitical chokepoint, India’s supply of natural gas and LPG is under serious threat. The government has also invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritize domestic, household LPG, and CNG, while restricting supplies to commercial users.

Who are the biggest users of natural gas in India? Here’s what the data shows.

Also read: BT EXPLAINED: How the West Asia war has threatened India's energy security

Research by: Ujjwal Thakur

Published on: Mar 12, 2026 2:51 PM IST
