‘Why not school fees,' question netizens as Karnataka caps movie tickets prices at Rs 200

The Karnataka government has re-introduced a cap on cinema ticket prices at Rs 200, including entertainment tax, for “all language films” in theatres, including multiplexes, prompting netizens to ask this one question – why not put a similar cap on essential services and products.

The decision to cap movie ticket prices follows an announcement by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his budget speech, where he highlighted the need to standardise ticket pricing. This would encourage more audiences to watch Kannada and other language films in theatres.

Advertisement

Related Articles

While many have welcomed this move as a treat for moviegoers, many have also questioned the state government’s priorities.

“If they can cap movies which are not a necessity, why can't they cap school fees which are essential? Is it because most politicians have educational institutes?” asked a user on social media, while another added that capping prices of movie tickets at Rs 200 could be the “end of the cinema industry in Karnataka”.

Another user pointed out that “pharmaceuticals and hospital charges, diagnostic services and lab tests, and education – tutoring and coaching fees” should also be capped as these are indeed essential. “But there is no effort to cap minimum charges of autos and fare charges of cabs in ride-hailing apps. Why?” asked yet another user.

Advertisement

While some pointed out that multiplexes would not agree to this without a fight, some also said that movies won’t see big box office collections anymore.

The Karnataka government formally implemented a pricing cap on cinema tickets through an amendment to the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014. The new sub-rule states that ticket prices should not exceed Rs 200, including entertainment tax, for any language film screened in the state. This decision aims to address complaints about high ticket prices in multiplexes.

Earlier attempts to enforce a similar cap in 2017 during Siddaramaiah's first tenure faced challenges. Multiplex owners raised concerns about revenue losses and contested the decision in the Karnataka High Court, which led to the cap being lifted. It remains to be seen how multiplexes will respond to the current order.

Advertisement

The recent order, issued on July 15, was signed by the state undersecretary to the government in the prisons and cinema section of the Home Department. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association have expressed their support for the cap. They believe it will help attract more audiences to theatres for Kannada films, despite past opposition from multiplex chains.