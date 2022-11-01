‘Why was Morbi bridge contract given to a watch company,' asks Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has questioned the Gujarat government as to why a watchmaker was given the contract for the upkeep of a British-era suspension bridge, causing the death of 141 people and injuring several others. He further asked why this contract was awarded without a government tender and why is the name of the company and its owner not mentioned in the FIR.

He went ahead and alleged that the ruling party got donations from the company. Kejriwal said, “Did BJP ever get donations from this company? How much?”

The company in question is the Ahmedabad-based Oreva Group. The Oreva Group was awarded a 15-year contract till March 2037 by the Morbi municipality. According to this contract, there would be no interference from either the government or state agencies in maintenance or administrative tasks related to the bridge.

Morbi municipality chief Sandipsinh Zala has, however, claimed that the private contractor did not share any renovation details that could be used for a quality check and issuance of a fitness certificate prior to opening the suspension bridge to the public. He further noted that while Oreva was interested in renovating the century-old bridge located almost 300 kms from the capital city Gandhinagar, it is only through the media reports that they got to know about the renovation process.

The company entered the agreement on March 5 this year and was given a deadline of 8-12 months to complete the bridge’s upkeep. It, however, failed to honor the written word and opened the bridge to the public five months prior to the deadline.

Oreva subcontracted another company called Devprakash Solution for restoration of the bridge. This is not surprising considering the fact that Oreva Group does not have anything to do with the construction business.

Founded by Odhvaji Raghavji Patel in 1971, the company makes wall clocks, e-bikes, CFL bulbs, ceramic products, calculators and electrical lamps. Through its flagship firm Ajanta Manufacturing, Oreva has also dabbled into segments such as lighting products, battery-operated bikes, home appliances, electrical accessories and electronic items such as telephones and LED TVs.

The multi-crore group is led by Jaysukhbhai Bhalodia, MD of Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited (AMPL) and director of Ajanta Energy Private Limited (AEPL). Jaysukhbhai's relatives -- Chintan Jaysukhbhai Bhalodia, Mrudulagauri Jaysukhlal Bhalodia, Alish Jaysukhlal Bhalodia, Jaysukhbhai Odhavjibhai Bhalodia, and Aashka Chintan Bhalodia-- are the directors at AMPL.

