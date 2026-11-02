The finance minister was asked whether the upcoming Budget would offer incentives to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), amid demands for the removal of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax.

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The FM pointed out that India's taxation framework had remained broadly similar even when foreign investment inflows were strong.

"The taxation structure was what it is today, even in 2023-24, when we had good inflow into the country. 2023-24 saw the highest inflow. The taxation was similar even then. Nothing different was done for drawing investments," she said.

However, Sitharaman acknowledged that the investment environment had changed, with foreign investors withdrawing substantial funds from Indian equities.

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"But of course, the situation is very different now. Circumstances have changed. Challenges have grown. More net FII outflows have happened. It's started resuming now. They've started coming back now," she said. "So I know that circumstances have changed and therefore voices of concern are louder. I quite appreciate that."

"I'll consider all this, because at a time where our growth is very important, where people are putting their very best, that we are able to see sustained seven-plus growth. In order to keep that intact, we need capital," the finance minister added. "I wouldn't want to say more at this stage, but I recognise the voice."

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SEBI proposes LTCG tax removal

Earlier today, Reuters reported that markets regulator SEBI has proposed removing long-term capital gains tax on investments by foreign portfolio investors.

Currently, FPIs generally pay 20% short-term capital gains tax and 12.5% long-term capital gains tax on qualifying listed equity investments, with applicable surcharge and cess adding to the effective burden.

The proposal comes amid significant foreign investor outflows from Indian equities, raising questions about the attractiveness of Indian markets.



