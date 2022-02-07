Will like to have simple direct taxation system with low rates: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that eventually the government would like to have a simple direct taxation system with low rates.

Responding to a question about providing relief to income tax payers at BT Budget Roundtable 2022, the finance minister said that she has already provided a parallel track of simple and more attractive rates for direct tax payers.

Eventually, the government would like to have a simple direct tax system with lower rates to make it attractive and improve compliance, she said. However, she didn't give a timeframe for it, saying like all other things it will run its course.

#BudgetRoundTable | We've given a parallel and more attractive framework of income tax rates through the new regime. A simpler #DirectTaxCode (DTC) can be expected soon, confirms FM @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/fk4whfIfVK — Business Today (@business_today) February 7, 2022

