scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
Economy
Will like to have simple direct taxation system with low rates: FM Sitharaman

Feedback

Will like to have simple direct taxation system with low rates: FM Sitharaman

Eventually, the government would like to have a simple direct tax system with lower rates to make it attractive and improve compliance, she said.

FM was responding to a question about providing relief to income tax payers at BT Budget Roundtable 2022. FM was responding to a question about providing relief to income tax payers at BT Budget Roundtable 2022.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that eventually the government would like to have a simple direct taxation system with low rates.

Responding to a question about providing relief to income tax payers at BT Budget Roundtable 2022, the finance minister said that she has already provided a parallel track of simple and more attractive rates for direct tax payers.

Eventually, the government would like to have a simple direct tax system with lower rates to make it attractive and improve compliance, she said. However, she didn't give a timeframe for it, saying like all other things it will run its course.

(More details to follow.)
 

BT TV