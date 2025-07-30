'Will take all steps to secure national interest': India eyes talks in face of Trump’s 25% tariff threat

India responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of new tariffs and penalties, stating it is “studying its implications” and reaffirming its commitment to a “fair, balanced and mutually beneficial” trade deal.

The Indian government issued the statement hours after Trump declared a 25% tariff on Indian goods, coupled with an unspecified penalty, citing New Delhi’s military and energy ties with Russia.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Trump criticized India for continuing to buy “a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia” and for being “Russia’s largest buyer of energy, along with China.”

“India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August 1,” Trump posted on his platform, Truth Social. He accused India of imposing “the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country,” while acknowledging the two countries’ friendship.

In its formal response, released by the Press Information Bureau, the Indian government noted ongoing trade negotiations with Washington and emphasized that it remains committed to achieving a mutually beneficial outcome.

The statement stressed the government’s priority to protect Indian farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs.

Advertisement

“The Government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest,” it said, referencing past agreements like the recent Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the UK as examples of New Delhi’s proactive trade posture.

India has yet to indicate whether retaliatory tariffs or trade restrictions are under consideration.