Will the ITR due date be extended? 

There are only 3 days left to file Income Tax Return (ITR), but many taxpayers have failed to do so due to massive technical glitches on the income tax filing portal and have demanded an extension of the deadline. There are no signs of a deadline extension for the taxpayers yet, however.

It must be noted that the due date for filing the ITR is December 31. Previously, the Centre had extended the ITR filing deadline will December 31 from July 31.

Additionally, several industry bodies and associations of chartered accountants have urged the Finance Ministry to extend the due date for filing of ITR.

For individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUF), among others, the due date was extended from July 31, 2021 to December 31, 2021. This is applicable to taxpayers who do not have to get their books of accounts audited.

A total of 4,67,45,249 #ITRs have been filed upto 27.12.2021 including 15,49,831 #ITRs filed on the day itself. For any assistance, pl connect on orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in We will be glad to assist," a tweet from the official handle of the Income Tax Department read..

It should be noted that people can file their ITR until March 2022, but will have to miss out on key tax exemptions and cuts.