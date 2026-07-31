World Bank warns of increasing flight disruptions at Delhi airport but the reason's one you might not have expected

For aviation, the report warns that extremely high temperatures reduce air density, which affects both aircraft lift and engine performance. Under such conditions, airlines may have to reduce passenger loads, carry less cargo or burn additional fuel to achieve safe take-off.

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"New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is among a small number of major airports globally projected to face temperatures near or above 50°C for multiple days per year by 2030," the report states.

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The report says heat is already degrading transport infrastructure across the region. Roads and airport runways surfaced with inadequate bitumen grades can soften and deform under prolonged high temperatures. It cites Bangladesh's highways melting during the 2024 heatwaves and notes that sections of India's Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway developed severe rutting within two years of opening because of unsuitable asphalt specifications. Steel railway tracks can also expand and buckle, forcing speed restrictions and disrupting services.

Beyond physical infrastructure, the report says extreme heat also changes travel patterns. On particularly hot days, passengers postpone journeys or shift from public transport to private vehicles, affecting ridership and revenues for bus and metro operators. Heat-related illnesses among transport workers can also affect operations. In Kolkata, for example, bus operators rescheduled services during the hottest hours as driver illness and declining midday ridership disrupted operations.

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The report notes that poorer commuters remain disproportionately exposed. In Mumbai, 63% of poor households walk to work, while a Delhi Metro study found commuters spend around 38% of their total trip time walking, increasing exposure to extreme heat.

It recommends designing transport systems with shaded bus stops, better-ventilated vehicles and access to drinking water to improve both public health and transport system performance.