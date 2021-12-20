World Economic Forum in Davos deferred amid Omicron surge

The planned World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos has been deferred "in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak," the international organisation announced on Monday.

"The Annual Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between 17-21 January, 2022. It is now planned for early summer," WEF said in a statement. The event is a meeting point for the world's business and political leaders.

Despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary, it further stated.

Commenting on the decision, Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said, “The deferral of the Annual Meeting will not prevent progress through continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society."

“Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon," Schwab added.

Moreover, the participants will instead join a headline series of 'State of the World' sessions bringing together global leaders online to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.