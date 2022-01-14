WPI inflation eases to 13.56% in Dec, shows govt data

The wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) across the country eased to 13.56% in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. It stood at 1.95% in December 2020. The WPI had surged to over a decade high of 14.23% in November (2021) owing to hardening of prices of basic metals, mineral oils, natural gas, and crude petroleum. The WPI for October was revised to 13.83% from 12.54%, the data showed.

WPI inflation has remained in double digits for eight successive months starting April (2021).

"The high rate of inflation in December 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, food products, textile and paper and paper products etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the ministry said in the statement .