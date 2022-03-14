WPI inflation rises to 13.11% in February

The wholesale price-based inflation grew at 13.11 per cent in February as food prices hardened, the government said on Monday.

WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the eleventh consecutive month beginning April 2021. Inflation in January 2022 was 12.96 per cent while in December 2021, it was 13.56 per cent.

The Reserve Bank had in its February monetary policy meeting kept its key repo rate -- at which it lends short-term money to banks -- unchanged for the 10th time in a row at 4 per cent, to support growth as well as manage the inflationary pressures.