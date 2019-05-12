Fire breaks out at Dadar police station compound, 10-yr-old girl dies

A three-floor building at the Dadar Police Station compound, near Dadar West's Gokhale road caught fire today at around 1.40pm. Reportedly, a 10-year old girl has lost her life in the fire.

Mumbai: A 10-year-old girl died in a fire that broke out in a building at Dadar Police Station Compound, Dadar (West). #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/qyIdwtMhva - ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

Four fire engines along with three water tankers and an ambulance were rushed to the spot immediately. Fire-fighting operations are still underway. However, the reason behind the incident is still to be ascertained.

(More details awaited)

