At current rate, India's COVID-19 vaccination to take 8 years and 9 months

India has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 10.97 crore people, till April 20, 2021. That's only 8.09% of 135.5 crore population. Both doses have been given to only 1.29%. At this rate, vaccinating 70% Indians-the herd immunity threshold-will take 8 years and 9 months.

BT Infographic | Oxygen shortage myth or reality?

Also Read | COVID-19 vaccine makers draw up plans to boost manufacturing after meeting with PM Modi