scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Disinvestment well short of FY21 targets

Amid a pandemic year, India had to revise downwards (by 84.8%) its disinvestment target for FY21 from Rs 2.1 lakh crore to Rs 32,000 crore.

Amid a pandemic year, India had to revise downwards (by 84.8%) its disinvestment target for FY21 from Rs 2.1 lakh crore to Rs 32,000 crore. The actual proceeds received by the govt till March 9, 2021 were only Rs 21,303 crore, making up for 66.6% of the revised estimate (RE) while 10.1% of the previously set budget estimates (BE).

Also Read: Disinvestment target met thrice since 2014-15, 67% in FY21: Finance Ministry

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos