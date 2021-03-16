Disinvestment well short of FY21 targets

Amid a pandemic year, India had to revise downwards (by 84.8%) its disinvestment target for FY21 from Rs 2.1 lakh crore to Rs 32,000 crore. The actual proceeds received by the govt till March 9, 2021 were only Rs 21,303 crore, making up for 66.6% of the revised estimate (RE) while 10.1% of the previously set budget estimates (BE).

Also Read: Disinvestment target met thrice since 2014-15, 67% in FY21: Finance Ministry