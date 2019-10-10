Infographic: Do long-term benefits outweigh environmental cost in Aarey?

Felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey for construction of a car shed, as part of a metro project, has resulted in massive protests for protection of the area's ecosystem. But Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation argues there are long-term benefits. This Businesstoday.In infographic looks into both sides of the debate

