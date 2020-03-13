Infographic: Rs 34.9 lakh crore - the cost of Sensex rout from peak

Free fall in Sensex has wiped out Rs 34.9 lakh crore in investor wealth since its peak market cap on January 17, 2020. This is more than three times India's total GST collection for FY19, or equivalent to the cost of 2,100 Rafale fighter jets.

This BusinessToday.In infographic puts in perspective the wealth lost by investors as Sensex continues to have one bad day after another.

