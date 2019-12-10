Infographic: Sensex gets a makeover - who is in, who is out?

Specials
Ever year some stocks get replaced on Sensex depending on their performance. This year, five stocks have made an exit, while four stocks have made an entry. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at the trend through the years.
Edited by Mukesh Adhikary
Graphic by Mohsin Shaikh
