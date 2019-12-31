Infographic: What fuelled the Sensex bull run in 2019

Emerging markets around the world weakened in 2019 but saw their equity indices rise. India was no different as Sensex offered steady growth to investors. The rally, however, left much to be desired as mid-cap and small-cap indices finished in red, and domestic mutual funds shied away from investing in equities.

This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at the reasons behind the rally in Sensex, and why 2019 was not a perfect run for the equity index.

(Edited by Mukesh Adhikary. Graphics by Mohsin Shaikh)

MUST WATCH: A roundup of India's economic and business news in 2019

ALSO READ: Gold vs Sensex: Which gave better returns in last 10 years?

ALSO READ: From slumping growth to soaring valuations, Dalal Street remained stubbornly optimistic in 2019