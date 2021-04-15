Just 10 days! From 1 lakh to 2 lakh COVID cases

India's second wave of COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid pace. Its magnitude can be judged from the fact that it took only 10 days for daily new COVID-19 cases to double from 1 lakh cases a day (April 4) to 2 lakh cases (April 14)-a grim milestone. The first wave took 110 days from 8.1k cases on May 29, 2020 to 97,894 cases on Sep 16, 2020. But Covid Wave II has gone from 8.6k cases on Feb 1, 2021 to 2,00,739 on April 14 - in just 72 days!.