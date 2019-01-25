IB Ministry hikes advertisement rates for pvt TV channels

The government has hiked the advertisement rates offered by it to private TV channels, which would lead to an increase of about 11 per cent in the rates for most channels.

Differential rate structures for news and non-news channels will be offered, depending on their overall reach in the country, an official statement said Friday.

The move comes just days after the government hiked by 25 per cent the rates at which the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) releases its advertisements to the print media.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken a decision to revise the advertisement rates offered by BOC to private TV channels, the statement said.

The revised rates have been announced on the basis of a review committee constituted by the ministry which submitted its report on January 1, 2019, it said.

The last hike for private TV channels took place in 2017, an official said.

The revision would lead to an increase in rates of about 11 per cent over the rates of 2017 for most private TV channels while it could be higher for some others as per their reach and TV ratings, it said.

The decision will also make it easier for TV channels to be empanelled with BOC to take advantage of the higher rates, the statement said.