22,500 Indian citizens returned safely from Ukraine: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha that the Government of India has ensured that ~22,500 citizens have returned home safely from the strife-torn Ukraine despite several challenges posed by the latter’s conflict with Russia.

The Union Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “Despite the challenges posed by the serious ongoing conflict, we have ensured that about 22,500 citizens have returned home safely.”

Jaishankar also stated that India launched the most challenging evacuation exercises amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

“Under Operation Ganga, 90 flights have been operated out of which 76 were civilian flights and 14 were IAF flights. The evacuation flights were from Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. While IAF rose to the occasion, most of the private airlines also participated enthusiastically,” Jaishankar said on India’s evacuation efforts.

The Union Minister also mentioned that the Indian Embassy in Kyiv began registration drive in January.

Following which, 20,000 Indian nationals were registered and they hailed from 35 states and union territories. Jaishankar noted, “Most Indian nationals were students pursuing medical studies in Ukrainian universities dispersed throughout the country.”

The Minister noted that these students hail from 35 states and union territories of India with over 1,000 students each from Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, while adding that more than half the students were in universities in eastern Ukraine which has been the epicentre of the conflict till now.

He further pointed out, “In view of continued buildup of tensions in February, embassy issued an advisory on February 15, advising Indians in Ukraine whose stay isn’t essential to leave country temporarily. It also advised Indians not to travel to Ukraine or undertake non-essential movements within Ukraine.”

He also mentioned, “Further advisories were also given on 20th and 22nd February. Air bubble instructions then imposed were immediately lifted in consultation with the Ukrainian side to increase the number of direct flights. Around 4,000 Indians departed from Ukraine by direct/indirect flights till February 23.”

The Minister signed off by saying that despite the government’s repeated efforts, there was reluctance on part of the students to leave Ukraine. Jaishankar said, “There was a natural reluctance to leave education and affect their studies. Some universities actively discouraged and showed reluctance to offer online courses.”

(With ANI inputs)