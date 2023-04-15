5 killed, 12 hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar

At least five people were killed and several others hospitalized after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Motihari district, reported India Today.

The shocking incident happened at Laxmipur village in the Motihari district of Bihar. Almost 12 people also suffered from serious health problems and were instantly taken to hospital.

This comes after the Supreme Court recently questioned the Bihar government on whether it had conducted any study or had any empirical data to show whether liquor consumption has decreased after the enactment of the prohibition law in the state.

In April 2016, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government implemented a complete ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state, a move that drew a considerable number of women voters, who were frequently portrayed as victims of domestic violence at the hands of drunk men.

Despite the ban, the state continues to see black market alcohol sales and deaths caused by the consumption of locally created bogus liquor.

The state excise department arrested 15 persons in February, eight of whom were alcohol dealers. They also had domestic and foreign-branded liquor retrieved from them.

Four people died in Siwan in January after reportedly consuming fake alcohol. Following the event, the Bihar Police detained 16 people in connection with the sale, storage, and purchase of alcoholic beverages throughout the state.

The report mentioned police as saying that the liquor mafia had brought ethanol from Kolkata in the guise of creating sanitiser, but it was utilised to make liquor in the dry state.

Also Read: Indian men love gaming apps, while women prefer food and messaging apps: Report

