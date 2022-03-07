After Zelenskyy, PM Modi dials Putin; backs Moscow for announcing ceasefire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine crisis moments after speaking on the phone with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

During the course of this approximately 50-minute-long phone call, President Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, reported news agency ANI said citing government sources.

PM Modi spoke on the phone to Russian President Putin. The phone call lasted for about 50 min. They discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams: GoI Sources



(File pics) pic.twitter.com/KCGv8Sz894 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

Prime Minister Modi, on the other hand, urged Putin to hold direct talks with the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy apart from the ongoing negotiations between the two countries. He also backed Moscow for announcing a ceasefire and establishing humanitarian corridors across parts of Ukraine. These corridors will be opened from Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy.

PM urged President Putin to hold direct talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams. PM Modi appreciated the announcement of ceasefire & establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine,including Sumy: GoI Sources — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

PM Modi also talked about the evacuation of Indians from Sumy at the earliest. Following this, Putin assured PM Modi of all possible cooperation in safe evacuation of Indians. Sumy is the focal point of India's ongoing rescue operations in Ukraine. Approximately 700 Indians, mostly students of medical colleges at Sumy State University, are stranded there.



Prior to his conversation with Putin, PM Modi also had a word with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This conversation lasted for about 35 minutes. Both the leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine. PM Modi backed the ongoing dialogue between Russia and Ukraine and also thanked Ukraine for its help in the evacuation of Indian nationals from the war-torn nation.



“Informed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine’s commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people,” Zelenskyy tweeted about his conversation with PM Modi.

Informed 🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi about 🇺🇦 countering Russian aggression. 🇮🇳 appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and 🇺🇦 commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 7, 2022

PM Modi's interaction with Putin today was the third telephonic conversation between the two leaders after the military conflict began in Ukraine 11 days back.



(With agency inputs)

Also read: PM Modi speaks to Zelenskyy, praises ongoing dialogue between Russia, Ukraine

Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: Johnson invites world leaders to build coalition against Putin

Also read: China calls Russia its chief ‘strategic partner’ despite war with Ukraine