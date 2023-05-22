Aim to withdraw AFSPA completely from Assam by 2023-end: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state aims to withdraw the draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) completely by 2023-end.

"We are aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023. We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force," said Sarma.

Recently, Sarma said the Assam government was working to remove AFSPA from five more districts as the law and order situation in the state had improved considerably during the last two years. The removal of the AFSPA from 60 per cent of the state and signing of peace accords with several armed groups of the state has led to an atmosphere of peace, the Chief Minister had said.

Centre had removed AFSPA from April 1,2022 from the entire state of Assam barring nine districts and a sub-division of Cachar district and later it was removed from the Lakhipur sub-division and West Karbi Anglong district.

The state was declared a 'disturbed area' under AFSPA during the intervening night of November 27-28, 1990 and this was extended every six months since then.

The AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for "the maintenance of public order".

