Air India horror: Man paid co-passenger Rs 15,000 for urinating on her, shows WhatsApp chat

Shankar Mishra, the man who allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger on a Delhi-bound Air India flight from New York, paid Rs 15,000 to the woman and got her clothes and bags cleaned, show WhatsApp chats that have been made public.

Earlier on Friday, Mishra's lawyers issued a statement saying that he had got the woman's clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and the same were delivered on the November 30. The incident took place on November 26, 2022. The money was paid through Paytm on November 28 but was returned on December 19 by the daughter of the aggrieved lady.

"The lady in her message has clearly condoned the alleged act and has displayed no intention to lodge a complaint. The lady's persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the airline for which she has raised subsequent complaint on December 20, 2022. The accused paid the compensation as agreed between the parties on Paytm on November 28 but after almost a month on December 19 her daughter returned the money back. The accused has full faith in the judicial system of the country and will cooperate with the investigation process," said Mishra's lawyers.

Meanwhile, US financial services company Wells Fargo on Friday said it has sacked Mishra, saying that the allegations were ''deeply disturbing''.

''This individual has been terminated from Well Fargo,'' the firm said in a statement.

The company further said it holds its employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and ''we find these allegations deeply disturbing.'' ''We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiry be directed to them,'' the statement added.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mishra is a management professional who graduated from Narsee Monjee Institute and went on to work with the leading American financial services company, Citi Bank for 10 years where he started as a trainee analyst and rose to the position of Vice President. In his written article of 2015, he described the job as ‘demanding’ which stretches “self beyond the normal working hours”. Recently, in February 2021, he took up the role of Vice President at Wells Fargo.

