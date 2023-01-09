Air India passenger smoked in bathroom, another urinated on vacant seat in Paris-Delhi flight; DGCA issues show cause notice

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday issued show cause notice to Air India regarding two incidents of passenger misbehaviour onboard Paris-New Delhi flight last month. DGCA taking cognizance of such egregious incidents on another Air India flight spells lot more bad news for the airline already reeling from a 34-year-old man urinating on a senior citizen on a New York-Delhi flight.

Two incidents of passenger misbehavior occurring on Air India flight AI-142 on 06.12.2022 from Paris to New Delhi, came to the notice of DGCA:



a. One passenger caught smoking in the lavoratory, was drunk and not listening to the crew.

b. Another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of fellow female passenger when she went to lavatory

DGCA said: "M/s Air India didn’t report the incident until DGCA sought the incident report from them on 05.01.2023."

DGCA says “It has been noted that the response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed.”

In view of this, DGCA has issued show cause notice to Accountable Manager of M/s Air India as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations. However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken.

