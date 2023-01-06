Air India 'pee-gate': Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on co-passenger, gets fired from job

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on his co-passenger on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, has been fired by his employer Wells Fargo on Friday.

“Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behavior and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the American bank said in a statement.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the accused is a management professional who graduated from Narsee Monjee Institute and went on to work with the leading American financial services company, Citi Bank for 10 years where he started as a trainee analyst and rose to the position of Vice President. In his written article of 2015, he described the job as ‘demanding’ which stretches “self beyond the normal working hours”. Recently in February 2021, he took up the role of Vice President at Wells Fargo.

A day after Delhi Police asked the authority concerned to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC), the Delhi Police has on Friday reached out to the US-based Wells Fargo company's legal department to cooperate with investigations.

On November 26, S Mishra, allegedly drunk, unzipped and urinated on the 70-year-old woman. He remained at the spot, exposing himself until another passenger asked him to return to his seat.

The police have registered an FIR in the matter under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi. The victim, in her complaint filed on Wednesday, has said that she wanted the man arrested but the "crew brought the offender" before her against her wishes and he profusely apologised so that no complaint is filed against him.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also issued show-cause notices to Air India officials and cabin crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for "dereliction" of duty while handling the November 26 'urination' incident.

The aviation regulator said Air India's conduct appeared to be "unprofessional", and that prima facie, it seemed that provisions related to the handling of unruly passengers were not complied with.

ALSO READ: Who is Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on 70-year-old woman