Amritpal Singh may have escaped from Punjab on motorbike, say cops

Punjab Police said that Khalistani separatist and leader of the radical group Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh, may have crossed the borders after his clothes and an abandoned car were found on Monday. Punjab Police have recovered Amritpal Singh’s clothes, a Brezza car and some weapons. People who allegedly helped Amritpal and his accomplices flee have been detained by the police.

The police further said Amritpal Singh got down from a Mercedes and fled to Shahkot in Brezza. They also claimed that Singh changed his clothes and might have escaped from Punjab on a motorbike belonging to one of his aides.

Commenting on the action being taken against Amritpal Singh and his associates, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that elements trying to spoil the peace and harmony of the state will be punished strictly. Mann said, “In last few days, some elements were talking to spoil the environment of Punjab with the help of foreign powers & were giving hateful speeches. Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested and strict punishment will be given to them.”

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh’s father has reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court and claimed in a petition that his son has been “illegally and forcibly detained” from the Shahkot area of Jalandhar. The petition has been adjourned for four days. The court also said that it was an intelligence failure if Amritpal Singh could escape.

The court said, "If he has escaped, this is an intelligence failure. He was moving in a convoy with full weaponry."

Mobile internet services will remain suspended in areas such as Ajnala sub-division in Amritsar district; Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, and Sangrur districts; and areas adjoining Airport Road and YPS Chowk in SAS Nagar District from March 21 to March 23.

The development comes after the Punjab Police IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said the police has a strong suspicion of an ISI hand and foreign funding to Waris Punjab De. Gill said, “We also have a very strong suspicion of foreign funding. Going by the circumstances, it seems that ISI is involved and there is foreign funding as well.” The senior official further said Amritpal was creating a private army Anandpur Khalsa Fauj or AKF.

Also read: Internet ban to be lifted in parts of Punjab as search for Amritpal Singh enters day 4; 10 developments

Also WATCH | Google Doodle celebrates Persian New Year Nowruz: Know about the UN-recognised holiday

Also read: ‘India bent over backwards to build ties’: Geostrategist slams UK for ‘culpability’ in Indian mission attack

Also WATCH | H3N2 vs COVID-19 vs Adenovirus: Symptoms, severity, when is hospitalisation needed, and more