Aryan Khan arrest case: Bombay HC grants ex-NCB Mumbai chief Sameer Wankhede relief from arrest till June 8 

The Bombay High Court granted relief from arrest to former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief Sameer Wankhede till June 8. The High Court stated that no coercive action can be taken against Wankhede till the next date of hearing.

A bench of Justices Ahuja and Sathaye was hearing Wankhede’s petition against the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) FIR against Wankhede and four others on a complaint by the NCB. While Abad Ponda represented Sameer Wankhede, advocate Kuldeep Patil represented the CBI.

The CBI booked Wankhede and four others for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion apart from bribery-related provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI alleged that some NCB officers conspired to take bribes from the accused individuals in lieu of letting them go free.

Sameer Wankhede has been accused of attempting to extort Rs 25 crore from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in lieu of securing Aryan Khan’s bail in the drugs bust case. The NCB initiated a vigilance probe against Sameer Wankhede and other officers involved in the Aryan Khan case.

The Bombay HC on Friday directed the central agency to not take any action against Wankhede till May 22. Wankhede told the High Court at the time the “draft complaint” in the 2021 Cordelia Cruise drugs bust case named Aryan Khan as the accused but was later changed and Aryan’s name was dropped.

Sameer Wankhede, wife Kranti Redkar threatened

Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer and former NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede alleged his life is in danger while adding he has been receiving threats for the past 4 days. Wankhede further said his wife actor Kranti Redkar and him are receiving obsence messages on social media.

Wankhede told news agency ANI: “My wife Kranti Redkar, and I, have been receiving threats for the past 4 days and are receiving obscene messages on social media. I will write to the Mumbai Police Commissioner today about it and demand special security”.

2021 Cordelia drugs bust case

The NCB arrested Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on October 3, 2021, after the alleged drug seizure on the Cordelia cruise ship. The alleged drug seizure happened after the NCB Mumbai zone received information regarding the consumption and possession of narcotics by individuals on the cruise ship.

The high court granted bail to Aryan Khan three weeks later on the NCB’s failure to substantiate its charges against him.

