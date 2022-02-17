Aviation Ministry removes restrictions on number of flights between India-Ukraine

Civil Aviation Ministry has removed the restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement. This implies that any number of flights and chartered planes can operate between the two countries.



The Ministry further stated that Indian airlines have been informed to mount flights given the increase in demand, adding that it is also facilitating in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Indian Embassy in Kyiv said in a statement that more flights are being planned in the near future to meet additional demand. “The Embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book thee earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India,” the statement read.



It also noted that Ukrainian International Airlines, Qatar Airways, Air Arabia and Fly Dubai are operating flights at present from Ukraine. Amid the prevailing situation in Ukraine due to tensions with Russia, Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised its citizens particularly students to temporarily leave the country earlier this week.



Under the air bubble arrangement between two nations, international passenger flights are allowed to operate using their respective airline carriers into each other’s territories subject to certain terms and conditions. India has signed air bubble arrangements with 35 countries so far.



(With agency inputs)