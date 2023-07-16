Bihar man dies after eating momos in a contest with friends, father suspects 'poisoning'

A man in Bihar, died after allegedly consuming "too many" momos, a popular Tibetan dumpling dish. The man's father claimed that his son's death was a result of a conspiracy, blaming the restaurant for using "toxic" ingredients in the momos.

Vipin Kumar Paswan, the 25-year-old man, died after eating a large number of momos as part of a bet with his friends. The incident happened at a momo stall in Gopalganj district. Paswan used to work at a mobile repair shop. On Thursday, he went to his shop as normal and subsequently met with his friends.

According to reports, Paswan and his friends had placed a bet on who could eat the most momos. Kumar reportedly ate over 100 momos in a short period of time. Shortly after, he began to feel ill and collapsed. His friends took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were called and they quickly intervened and took charge of the situation, promptly sending the deceased individual's body for postmortem examination.

Paswan's father has accused his son's friends of conspiring to murder him. He alleged that they deliberately proposed a momo-eating challenge and poisoned his son in the act.

The police are investigating the death and a medical report is awaited. The report will likely shed more light on the cause of death and whether or not there was any foul play involved.

